What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Bull’ are new

This Is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – One of the best new shows of the season introduces us to four people all turning 36 on the same day and lets us watch as life-altering moments happen for each. Read our capsule review of “This Is Us.”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Jake and Holt adjust to their new lives in the Witness Protection Program in the Season 4 opener.
NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) – Season 14 has the team investigating a car explosion with a connection to an agent who went missing six months earlier.
New Girl (8 p.m., Fox) – Jess struggles to get her mind off Nick in the Season 6 premiere.
Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – Speaking of missing “NCIS” agents, Michael Weatherly stars in this new drama based on the life of Dr. Phil. Be sure to read our capsule review of “Bull.”
Scream Queens (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 2 premiere, Dean Munsch buys an abandoned hospital under the facade of fixing America’s health care system and enlists a surprising group of helpers.
NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m., CBS) – Season 3 opens with the team joining forces with federal agencies to stop a sniper.
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (10 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 4 premiere, Coulson and Mack team up to confirm the presence of Inhumans.
