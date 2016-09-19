TV

September 19, 2016 10:06 AM

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Good Place,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait’ are new

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Good Place (10 p.m., NBC) – Kristen Bell and Ted Danson star in this new sitcom about a woman who dies and finds herself in the wrong place – the “good” place – in the afterlife. Two episodes air tonight. Read our capsule review of “The Good Place.”

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – For Season 11, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Season 3 opens with Gordon working as a bounty hunter in monster-ridden Gotham while looking for answers about the Indian Hill escapees.

Kevin Can Wait (8:30 p.m., CBS) – This new Kevin James sitcom is no “King of Queens.” James plays a retired cop (with a hot young wife, naturally) whose retirement isn’t going exactly as he’d planned.

The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey (9 p.m., CBS) – The conclusion of the network’s docu-series looking into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 2 opener, Lucifer and Chloe look into the murder of an actress.

Major Crimes (10 p.m., TNT) – Season 5 ends with the unit closer to the mastermind behind the white supremacy murders. Also, Buzz and Rusty get closure in the investigation into the murder of Buzz’s father.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Molly's Kids

View more video

Entertainment Videos