What to Watch on Monday: ‘Good Place,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait’ are new

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires Pause

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

2:26 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.19.16

1:11 Panthers' Cam Newton following 46-27 victory

0:38 Kelvin Benjamin's goal: To spark Panthers' offense

1:11 Satterfield on App State's loss to Miami