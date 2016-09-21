What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Speechless’ are new

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – In this new series, Kiefer Sutherland becomes president after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol. This show was one of our favorites of the fall season. Read our capsule review of “Designated Survivor.”
Also on tonight . . .
Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) – The 33rd season pits Millennials against Gen Xers.
Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – This entertaining new series starring Damon Wayans is a reboot of the popular ’80s film franchise.
The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) – Adam tries to up his coolness on the first day of school in this Season 4 opener.
Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) – In this funny new series, a woman moves her family to a new school district to accommodate the needs of her son with cerebral palsy. Be sure to read our capsule review of “Speechless” – it was one of our favorites of the new season.
Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 3 opener, a rooftop fight between Anika and Rhonda leads to a tragic fall.
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 18 premiere, a young boy is found alone in Central Park and the search for his parents leads to evidence of a planned attack on the city.
Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) – Trips to Mexico, New York and the Midwest open Season 8.
black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Season 3 starts with Dre taking his family to Disney World.
Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Season 4 opens with a murder victim wearing a CPD-issued wire.
Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.
Comments