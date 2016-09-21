TV

September 21, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Speechless’ are new

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – In this new series, Kiefer Sutherland becomes president after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol. This show was one of our favorites of the fall season. Read our capsule review of “Designated Survivor.”

Also on tonight . . .

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) – The 33rd season pits Millennials against Gen Xers.

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – This entertaining new series starring Damon Wayans is a reboot of the popular ’80s film franchise.

The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) – Adam tries to up his coolness on the first day of school in this Season 4 opener.

Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) – In this funny new series, a woman moves her family to a new school district to accommodate the needs of her son with cerebral palsy. Be sure to read our capsule review of “Speechless” – it was one of our favorites of the new season.

Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 3 opener, a rooftop fight between Anika and Rhonda leads to a tragic fall.

Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 18 premiere, a young boy is found alone in Central Park and the search for his parents leads to evidence of a planned attack on the city.

Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) – Trips to Mexico, New York and the Midwest open Season 8.

black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Season 3 starts with Dre taking his family to Disney World.

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Season 4 opens with a murder victim wearing a CPD-issued wire.

Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Molly's Kids

View more video

Entertainment Videos