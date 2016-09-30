What to Watch on Friday: Priests join forces on ‘The Exorcist’

The Exorcist (9 p.m., Fox) – Tomas is denied permission to perform an exorcism on Angela’s daughter, prompting Father Marcus to break out of Saint Aquinas to join forces with him.
Also on tonight . . .
Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC) – Mike learns that Mandy and Kyle’s wedding shower is on the same day as the big Broncos-Chargers game.
Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – On Allison’s first day at Welltopia, she and Ken try to prove each other wrong in regard to a patient’s diagnosis.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – A stray bullet strikes an elderly woman in her home, and Frank faces ridicule after he disciplines a disrespectful cop.
Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – The hospital’s power source is damaged, jeopardizing the protective UV lights.
