The Latest: Trump cameo in 2000 Playboy video unearthed

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires Pause

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

1:00 Protest outside Jail Central

1:47 Week 4: Five bold predictions for Panthers at Falcons

0:33 Police-shooting protesters march at SouthPark

1:30 Carolyn Parsons keeps memory of daughter Erica Parsons alive

1:50 Trump suggests Clinton is the devil, Clinton describes what breaks her heart - Election Rewind