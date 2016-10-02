What to Watch on Sunday: Gunslinger drama ‘Westworld’ on HBO

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires Pause

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

1:07 Komen Race for the Cure

2:07 Releasing the full tape

0:53 Police arrest Charlotte protester chanting 'Love'

1:00 Protest outside Jail Central

1:47 Week 4: Five bold predictions for Panthers at Falcons