What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘The Flash’ returns, ‘No Tomorrow’ is new

No Tomorrow (9 p.m., CW) – A clever new series in which a rule-following woman falls for a charming, free-spirited man who just happens to believe the end is nigh. Before the world ends, he encourages her to live life to the fullest.
Also on tonight . . .
The Flash (8 p.m., CW) – The Reverse Flash taunts Kid Flash in the Season 3 premiere, and warns of repercussions if Barry continues to forget his old life.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – A road trip to help Jake and Holt take down Figgis is hindered by an unforeseen injury and interruption by Sheriff Reynolds.
Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – Van is jealous, proving there’s a blurred line between love and hate.
Halt and Catch Fire (10 p.m., AMC) – Diane, Bos and Donna hit the road to build support for Mutiny.
