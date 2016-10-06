What to Watch on Thursday: A Doomsday crisis on ‘The Good Place’

The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Teaching Eleanor about ethics is a full-time job for Chidi. Meanhwhile, Michael and Janet deal with a Category 55 Emergency Doomsday Crisis.
Also on tonight . . .
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – A family argues at the hospital following a car crash at a funeral.
Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – While getting ready to play the Cardinals, Ginny is rattled when she spots her ex-boyfriend on their team.
Notorious (9 p.m., ABC) – Julia airs footage of a beloved musician assaulting a woman backstage at a concert.
The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) – Red and the task force hunt down Miles McGrath, a criminal incubator who finances crimes for profit.
Ice Road Truckers (10 p.m., History) – In the Season 10 finale, the truckers face fire and a thin crossing.
