What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Divorce’ and ‘Insecure’ new on HBO

Divorce (10 p.m., HBO) – A middle-aged couple (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) try to figure out if their marriage is worth saving after a shocking event at a friend’s birthday party makes them take a hard look at their own lives.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Featured in connection with her induction into the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame, Margaret Maron talks about her book “Long Upon the Land.”
60 Minutes (7:30 p.m., CBS) – Charlie Rose visited UNC’s Lineberger Cancer Center in March to interview the center’s director, Dr. Norman Sharpless, about a groundbreaking effort to pair information about specific patients’ cancerous tumors with IBM’s Watson to quickly pull information from millions of medical papers that could help treat those patients.
Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC) – Regina tries to bribe Mr. Hyde for information on how to beat the evil Queen.
The Simpsons (8 p.m. Fox) – After Bart roots for a Boston football team, Homer takes the family to Boston to show Bart what a terrible city it is.
Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – A pair of guests arrive at Westworld with different expectations.
Insecure (10:30 p.m., HBO) – A new series created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore about the young, black female experience.
