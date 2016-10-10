What to Watch on Monday: ‘Supergirl’ lands at new home on The CW

Supergirl (8 p.m., CW) – In the Season 2 premiere (the show’s first season on The CW, though), Supergirl and Clark team up to stop a new threat emerging in National City.
2 Broke Girls (9 p.m., CBS) – In the two-hour season premiere, Max tries to cope with her recent breakup with Randy.
Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – Lucifer and Chloe investigate when a video of a murder is posted to social media.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus track Garcia Flynn to the night of Lincoln’s assassination, where he has joined up with John Wilkes Booth, and the team debates whether they should alter history.
Conviction (10 p.m., NBC) – A young woman’s character takes a hit in the press during the investigation of three men who confessed to raping and robbing her 10 years earlier.
Comments