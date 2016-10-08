TV

October 8, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: It will pay to stay up late tonight

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) hosts, and Twenty One Pilots performs.

Also on tonight . . .

Mommy’s Secret (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A teenager is shocked to learn that her mother is responsible for a string of bank robberies. Starring Charisma Carpenter and Sarah Grey.

Life at Vet U (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Students find out if they will be interns.

The Graham Norton Show (10 p.m., BBC America) – Guests are Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – North Carolina native Rhiannon Giddens presents songs from her solo debut album “Tomorrow is My Turn,” and singer-songwriter James Bay performs from his debut, “Chaos and the Calm.”

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Molly's Kids

View more video

Entertainment Videos