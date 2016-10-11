Nancy O'Dell: Even the locker room no excuse for Trump

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires Pause

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

1:29 Emergency responders rescue dozens of pets from Lumberton flood waters

2:27 Burr continues to support Trump

2:13 Pence campaigns in Charlotte

0:42 Timelapse of the new NC State Fair Flyer ride

1:49 Panthers vs. Bucs: Bold predictions