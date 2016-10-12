What to Watch on Wednesday: Crime close to home in ‘Lethal Weapon’

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – A string of burglaries occur in Murtaugh’s neighborhood, with one ending in death. Also, Roger Junior reunites with an old friend who may be involved in illegal activities.
Nature: Super Hummingbirds (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Season 35 opens with a look at hummingbirds as they mate, fight and raise families – all captured with high-speed cameras.
Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) – J.J. and Kenneth push their luck after receiving free food and baseball tickets from strangers.
Frequency (9 p.m., The CW) – Raimy tells Frank, over the ham radio, that her mom will be murdered unless he can find a way to warn her. No pressure, though.
Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Lindsay and Ruzek respond when a car crashes through a crowd of concert goers and a gunman opens fire.
