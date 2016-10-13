What to Watch on Thursday: ‘DC’s Legends,’ ‘Supernatural’ return

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 2 opener, Dr. Heywood and Oliver find the scattered legends. Once reunited, they go to 1942, to keep Albert Einstein from being kidnapped before the Nazis destroy New York City with a nuclear bomb.
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – Jackson and April adjust to life with the baby.
Supernatural (9 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 12 premiere, Dean is shocked when he comes face to face with his mom, and Sam fights for his life after being shot by Toni.
Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – An injury may affect Mike’s position in the All-Star game.
The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) – Red directs Liz and the task force onto the trail of an eco-terrorist with a link to Kirk.
Comments