What to Watch on Friday: Billy Bob Thornton in Amazon’s ‘Goliath’

Goliath (Amazon Prime) – This new David E. Kelly drama stars Billy Bob Thornton as a down-and-out lawyer fighting an aerospace company whose CEO (Dwight Yoakum) is defended by William Hurt. Maria Bello also stars.
Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m., CBS) – The serial killer that Alicia and McGarrett have been hunting kidnaps them, so the Five-0 must find them .
Grammy Salute to Music Legends (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A concert paying tribute to 2016 Grammy special merit award recipients Earth Wind & Fire, Jefferson Airplane, Linda Ronstadt, Run-DMC, Ruth Brown and Celia Cruz.
The Exorcist (9 p.m., Fox) – Angela’s distress increases as her daughter’s condition worsens and the demon focuses on innocent victims.
Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – Vanessa, now in the clutches of Julius and his vampire brood, is forced to demonstrate her powers.
