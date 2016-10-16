What to Watch on Sunday: ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ on Fox

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXVII (8 p.m., Fox) – In this annual Halloween-themed episode, Mr. Burns holds a Hunger Games-style contest in which the children of Springfield battle each other. Also, Lisa's imaginary friend becomes jealous of her real friends, and Moe tells Bart that the bar patrons are really covert agents.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – In connection with his induction in the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame, author Clyde Edgerton talks about his book “Night Train.”
Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC) – The Evil Queen and Hyde work to steal Dr. Jekyll’s serum.
Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Elsie and Stubbs pursue a missing host, and Teddy gets a new backstory.
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – With Algeria on the brink of a civil war, Elizabeth negotiates a regime change.
Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – In this new series, teens share a first kiss and witness a murder.
Divorce (10 p.m., HBO) – Frances rushes to intercept Robert before he tells the children she is divorcing him.
Insecure (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Issa attempts to make a decision about Lawrence while sticking to her plan to embrace her bolder side.
