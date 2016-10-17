What to Watch on Monday: A new season of The CW’s ‘Jane the Virgin’

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Jane has to make difficult choices after discovering Michael has been shot. Meanwhile, Rafael tries to keep Mateo safe, and Rogelio asks for Xo’s help in an effort to keep events out of the press.
Also on tonight . . .
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - Penguin struggles to keep his promise to the city as crime soars.
The Odd Couple (9:30 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 opener, Felix starts falling apart after hearing Emily might extend her time in London.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) - Flynn and the team are on the run with the era’s most infamous mistress in 1962 Las Vegas.
Mary and Jane (10 p.m., MTV) - A Coachella ticket mixup leaves Jordan and Paige stranded in Los Angeles, testing their friendship.
