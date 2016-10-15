Trump belittles accusers as more turn up with sordid stories

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires Pause

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

3:23 Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:02 Celebrating Rosh Hashana

2:28 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.14.16

1:47 Michelle Obama can’t stop thinking about Donald Trump ‘bragging about sexually assaulting women’