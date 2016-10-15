What to Watch on Saturday: Emily Blunt, Bruno Mars on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Emily Blunt (“The Girl on the Train”) hosts and Bruno Mars is the musical guest.
Also on tonight . . .
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, R&B singer Michel’le lives through the turbulent days of N.W.A., being signed to Ruthless Records and becoming romantically involved with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Stars Rhyon Nicole Brown, Curtis Hamilton, Jamie Kennedy, R. Marcos Taylor.
The Graham Norton Show (10 p.m., BBC America) – Guests include Ewan McGregor, Danny DeVito, Miranda Hart and Sam Neill.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – British rock star Robert Plant performs new songs and classics from Led Zeppelin.
