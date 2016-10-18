TV

October 18, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: A little pool drama on ‘This is Us’

By Brooke Cain

This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – There’s a bit of drama when Jake and Rebecca take the kids to the community swimming pool. Also, Kevin auditions for his first Broadway play.

Also on tonight . . .

NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) – When a missing M16 officer is linked to the death of a petty officer, Gibbs sends Quinn and Bishop to investigate.

American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) - Katie has a confrontation with the school crossing guard.

American Experience: Tesla (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Engineer and inventor Nikola Tesla’s technology revolutionizes the electrical age of the 20th century.

Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – NFL player Jeff Miles will be at Primal on the same night as Paper Boi.

