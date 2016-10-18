What to Watch on Tuesday: A little pool drama on ‘This is Us’

This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – There’s a bit of drama when Jake and Rebecca take the kids to the community swimming pool. Also, Kevin auditions for his first Broadway play.
Also on tonight . . .
NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) – When a missing M16 officer is linked to the death of a petty officer, Gibbs sends Quinn and Bishop to investigate.
American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) - Katie has a confrontation with the school crossing guard.
American Experience: Tesla (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Engineer and inventor Nikola Tesla’s technology revolutionizes the electrical age of the 20th century.
Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – NFL player Jeff Miles will be at Primal on the same night as Paper Boi.
