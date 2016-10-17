‘Big Brother’ fans: Zakiyah and Paulie want to meet you

Two stars of the most recent season of CBS’s summer reality hit “Big Brother” are using their newfound celebrity to do some good in the Charlotte area this weekend.
Zakiyah Everette of Charlotte and Paulie Calafiore, the New Jersey DJ she fell for on television, are hosting a meet-and-greet for “BB” fans that will double as a fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Dave & Buster’s, 8361 Concord Mills Blvd., in Concord. $10 tickets are available at zakiyah.eventbrite.com, and they’re required to get in. All attendees also are being asked to bring shelf stable food items to support Second Harvest.
Everette, 25, is a former preschool teacher who has said she plans to pursue modeling jobs and finish her master’s degree in Child and Family Development: Birth through Kindergarten at UNC Charlotte; she hopes to resume classes in the spring and graduate the following spring.
She and Calafiore had multiple on-camera lovers’ quarrels during the run of the show (Everette finished 10th out of 16 houseguests and Calafiore was eighth), but they reconciled in the jury house and officially started dating after the season finale in September.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments