TV

October 21, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: A look at ‘Hamilton’s America’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Hamilton’s America (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” including interviews with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his colleagues, and President Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Also on tonight . . .

Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 8 premiere, Stefan continues his search for Damon and Enzo, months after they vanished from the armory vault.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) – Season 2 opens with Rebecca thinking Josh is in love with her, and Greg appearing to be missing.

The Exorcist (9 p.m., Fox) – The demon’s control beggins to divide members of the Rance family.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin and Anthony try to keep a prominent community activist, who isn’t a citizen, from being deported.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

View more video

Entertainment Videos