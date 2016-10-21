What to Watch on Friday: A look at ‘Hamilton’s America’

Hamilton’s America (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” including interviews with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his colleagues, and President Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Also on tonight . . .
Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 8 premiere, Stefan continues his search for Damon and Enzo, months after they vanished from the armory vault.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) – Season 2 opens with Rebecca thinking Josh is in love with her, and Greg appearing to be missing.
The Exorcist (9 p.m., Fox) – The demon’s control beggins to divide members of the Rance family.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin and Anthony try to keep a prominent community activist, who isn’t a citizen, from being deported.
Comments