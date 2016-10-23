TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Negan swings his bat on ‘The Walking Dead’

By Brooke Cain

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Season 7 opens with members of Rick’s group helpless, and Negan taking action that will forever haunt those who survive (I’m assuming we get to see who he bludgeons?).

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Lee Smith talks about her memoir “Dime Store.”

Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – George steers Poldark toward a checkmate, and Francis goes missing.

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Dolores joins William and Logan on a bounty hunt in the badlands.

The Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) – Gail is pushed to her breaking point during a post-apocalyptic road trip full of bickering.

Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – Philip and Lukas find proof that the killer lives.

Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – The recruits go through training to test their stress levels.

Masters of Sex (10 p.m., Showtime) – Masters wants to groom Art as his protege in a new area of research.

