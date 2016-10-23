What to Watch on Sunday: Negan swings his bat on ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Season 7 opens with members of Rick’s group helpless, and Negan taking action that will forever haunt those who survive (I’m assuming we get to see who he bludgeons?).
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Lee Smith talks about her memoir “Dime Store.”
Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – George steers Poldark toward a checkmate, and Francis goes missing.
Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Dolores joins William and Logan on a bounty hunt in the badlands.
The Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) – Gail is pushed to her breaking point during a post-apocalyptic road trip full of bickering.
Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – Philip and Lukas find proof that the killer lives.
Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – The recruits go through training to test their stress levels.
Masters of Sex (10 p.m., Showtime) – Masters wants to groom Art as his protege in a new area of research.
