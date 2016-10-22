What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark movies, Tom Hanks on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Tom Hanks hosts and Lady Gaga performs.
Also on . . .
Craftsman’s Legacy (3 p.m., UNC-TV) – In today’s episode, host Eric Gorges showcases the work of Durham duck decoy master carver Ben Heinemann.
Pumpkin Pie Wars (7 p.m., Hallmark) – The children of rival bakers fall in love while competing in a pumpkin pie contest.
Death of a Vegas Showgirl (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Two dancers are swept up in a relationship that spirals into obsession.
The Thundermans (8 p.m., Nickelodeon) – In the Season 4 premiere, Colosso spooks the family with ghost stories during a Halloween storm.
Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (9 p.m., Hallmark) – Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Performances by Andra Day and Florence and the Machine.
