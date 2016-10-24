TV

October 24, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Matt LeBlanc is the ‘Man With a Plan’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Man With a Plan (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In this disappointing new sitcom, Matt LeBlanc plays a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers they are maniacs.

Also on tonight . . .

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – The relationship between Penguin and Nygma evolves. Ahem. Also, the Mad Hatter sets his sights on new victims.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane and Rafael argue over preschool for Mateo, and Rogelio makes his move to American TV.

Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus travel to Germany in the midst of WWII, where they meet one of literature’s most popular figures.

Conviction (10 p.m., ABC) – The team takes the case of a mother convicted of killing her autistic son.

Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

View more video

Entertainment Videos