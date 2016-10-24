What to Watch on Monday: Matt LeBlanc is the ‘Man With a Plan’

Man With a Plan (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In this disappointing new sitcom, Matt LeBlanc plays a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers they are maniacs.
Also on tonight . . .
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – The relationship between Penguin and Nygma evolves. Ahem. Also, the Mad Hatter sets his sights on new victims.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane and Rafael argue over preschool for Mateo, and Rogelio makes his move to American TV.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus travel to Germany in the midst of WWII, where they meet one of literature’s most popular figures.
Conviction (10 p.m., ABC) – The team takes the case of a mother convicted of killing her autistic son.
Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.
