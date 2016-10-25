What to Watch on Tuesday: American Masters doc on Norman Lear

American Masters: Norman Lear (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A documentary profiling writer/producer Norman Lear, from his turbulent childhood through his success creating sitcoms “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Maude” and “Good Times.”
Also on tonight . . .
The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) – Mirror Master joins his old partner, Top, and looks to even the score with Snart.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Jack and Rebecca argue about starting a family, and the story behind the family’s love for the Pittsburgh Steelers is revealed.
The Real O’ Neals (9:30 p.m., ABC) – To stop Kenny from attending a Boystown costume parade, Eileen lets him throw his own Halloween party at home.
Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – Earn begrudgingly attends a Junteenth party.
