Obama mixes talk of 'mean tweets,' politics on Jimmy Kimmel

3:01 Molly's Kids Pause

3:01 Robert D. Raiford retires

2:05 'All in with Cam Newton' extended trailer

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

0:31 Game of Thrones Season 6: March Madness Promo

0:52 Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

0:51 Transportation Sec. Anthony Foxx

0:47 Transportation Secretary Foxx

32:51 Full video: CMS superintendent fields questions about magnet changes on Facebook Live

0:33 Supergirl campaigns for Lynda Carter at Charlotte polling site