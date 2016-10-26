What to Watch on Wednesday: Final season of ‘Rectify’ begins

Rectify (10 p.m., Sundance) – In the premiere of the fourth and final season, Daniel navigates the complicated dynamics of group living at The New Canaan Project.
Also on tonight . . .
Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) – Rich Dotcom returns to the FBI when he needs their help.
Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Jimmy is upset when the kids aren’t excited about dressing up for Halloween, and Kenneth fears for his job after J.J. gets drunk at a party.
Frequency (9 p.m., The CW) – With the date of Julie’s abduction fast approaching, Raimy and Frank gather info from someone linked to the Nightingale.
Code Black (10 p.m., CBS) – On Halloween night, Willis, Noa and Elliott rush to the scene of a fire at a haunted theater, where Dr. Nolan and her boyfriend’s son are trapped.
Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – Kelsey dates a seemingly perfect guy, but Liza and Lauren are concerned.
