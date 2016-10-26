Despite ratings drop, Olympics boosts Comcast in 3Q

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy Pause

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

2:08 Cam Newton, Kurt Coleman shine at charity event

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:38 We'll be there

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook