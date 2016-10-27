TV

October 27, 2016

What to Watch on Thursday: 'Great Indoors,' 'Pure Genius' are new

By Brooke Cain

The Great Indoors (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In this new sitcom, an adventure writer (Joel McHale) becomes the desk-bound boss overseeing a team of 20-something journalists at a web-only publication.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 4 premiere, Bonnie and Adam’s relationship is tested when he moves in with her and Christy for a few weeks.

Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – The team is nervous as the trade deadline approaches, and the interim president of operations arrives.

Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Season 2 opens with Heather and Tim trying to get their daughter to have her marriage annulled.

Pure Genius (10 p.m., CBS) – In this new drama, a brash millionaire builds a state-of-the-art hospital to help those with rare and hard-to-cure illnesses. Ward Horton, who grew up in Hillsborough and graduated from Durham Academy, is one of the stars.

