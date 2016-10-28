What to Watch on Friday: Bill Murray receives Mark Twain Humor Prize

Bill Murray: The Mark Twain Prize (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Bill Murray receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by guests including David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Dan Aykroyd, Roy Blount Jr., Bill Hader, Aziz Ansari, Bill Hader, Brian Doyle-Murphy and Sigourney Weaver.
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) – Rebecca tries to impress Josh with her sporty skills.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Frank deals with a whistleblower who claims to have evidence of abuse throughout the NYPD. Also, Danny investigates a woman hit by a car.
Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – Vanessa and Axel lead the hospital’s last stand against a siege by Julius and his vampire soldiers.
Comments