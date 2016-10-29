What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark Christmas movies start now

A Wish for Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – When a woman’s big idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen at work, she makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself. Santa grants her wish but only gives her 48 hours. She tells the owner of her company – a handsome fellow named Peter – that her boss stole her idea, so he takes her to a ski resort to pitch the idea directly to a difficult client. I think you know where this is going.
Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, a group of young Amish women solicit the help of a TV crew to document the bizarre events orchestrated by a malevolent force.
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (9 p.m., BBC America) – Todd goes deeper into the case, learning more about the kidnappers.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Iggy Pop performs classics and tunes from “Post Pop Depression,” accompanied by members of Queen of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys.
Comments