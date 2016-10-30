What to Watch on Sunday: Carol brings relief for ‘Walking Dead’ fans

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - If you’re still watching after last week’s gore-fest, take heart: tonight is a Carol episode. She and Morgan are in a community – The Kingdom – that seems too good to be true (so it probably is).
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Author Ron Rash talks about his novel “Above the Waterfall.”
Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Dolores, Logan and William reach Pariah and are recruited for a dangerous mission.
Secrets and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – Eric finds out that Danny is not who he appears to be, and Cornell reveals more of Kate’s secrets.
The Strain (10 p.m., FX) – In the series finale, The Master reveals himself and the end game begins.
Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – Helen seeks Agent Davis’ help in tracking down a potential witness.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate a financial analyst’s murder.
