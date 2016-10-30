TV

October 30, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Carol brings relief for ‘Walking Dead’ fans

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - If you’re still watching after last week’s gore-fest, take heart: tonight is a Carol episode. She and Morgan are in a community – The Kingdom – that seems too good to be true (so it probably is).

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Author Ron Rash talks about his novel “Above the Waterfall.”

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Dolores, Logan and William reach Pariah and are recruited for a dangerous mission.

Secrets and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – Eric finds out that Danny is not who he appears to be, and Cornell reveals more of Kate’s secrets.

The Strain (10 p.m., FX) – In the series finale, The Master reveals himself and the end game begins.

Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – Helen seeks Agent Davis’ help in tracking down a potential witness.

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate a financial analyst’s murder.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

View more video

Entertainment Videos