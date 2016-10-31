What to Watch on Monday: POV documentary ‘What Tomorrow Brings’

What Tomorrow Brings (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the final POV documentary of the season, a year in the life of the first all-girls school in a small village outside Kabul, Afghanistan, and the inter-connected stories of its students, teachers, village elders, parents and school founder Razia Jan.
Also on tonight . . .
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Penguin has a hard time accepting Nygma’s new relationship.
Man with a Plan (8:30 p.m., CBS) – Adam gets two tickets to a Steelers game and must choose between his brother and his wife.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Rogelio tries to get The CW to pick up “The Passions of Santos” so he can be a star in America.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – Flynn returns to the pivotal event in the war over Texas and the team finds itself stranded inside the Alamo.
