What to Watch on Tuesday: ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ doc on John Daly

Hit it Hard (8 p.m., ESPN) – This 30 for 30 documentary looks at the rise and fall of golfer John Daly, known as much for his struggles with alcohol, gambling, women and depression as for his golfing prowess, the length of his drives, and his “Grip It and Rip It’’ approach to the game.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Rebecca and Jack are conflicted on what to do when Randall tests as a gifted child.
The Battle of Chosin (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – An American Experience documentary recounting stories of combat and heroism during the Korean War.
Scream Queens (9 p.m., Fox) – After the events on Halloween, Dean Munsch is forced to go to the authorities, which leads to an influx of new patients.
The Real O’Neals (9:30 p.m., ABC) – The kids have a celebratory divorce ceremony for their parents.
Christly Knows Best (10 p.m., USA) – Two episodes end the fourth season, which could include the news that Lindsie’s marriage to Will is ending.
Comments