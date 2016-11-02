What to Watch on Wednesday: Cats, witches and the CMA Awards

CMA Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – The 50th annual awards show honors country music’s best. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host.
Nature: The Story of Cats, Part 1: Asia to Africa (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The first part of this story of cats looks at how the first cats arose in Asia and came to conquer Africa and includes an in-depth look at lions, servals, caracals, cheetahs, tigers, fishing and sand cats.
Salem (9 p.m., WGN) – As Season 3 starts, Salem’s only hope to survive the hell that has risen is to raise the dead.
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) – The detectives investigate the CEO of a recording company over the assault of a transgender student.
Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – Lucious and Andre are on high alert as they wait for Shine to retaliate.
