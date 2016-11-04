What to Watch on Friday: British series ‘The Crown’ on Netflix

The Crown (Netflix) – This original series tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
MacGyver (8 p.m., CBS) – MacGyver goes under cover to break a drug kingpin out of prison, then must track him to his cartel and dismantle it.
A Haunting: Back from the Dead (8 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 3 premiere, Jacinda finds orbs in her photos and thinks they are friendly spirits, but she’s dealing with evil.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) – Rebecca looks for signs as she struggles to choose between Josh and Greg.
Chandra Levy: Mystery in the Park (10 p.m., ABC) – This “20/20” report on the disappearance and murder of Washington, D.C., intern Chandra Levy in 2001 features an interview with the man initially convicted in her murder and messages to Levy from former Congressman Gary Condit.
Comments