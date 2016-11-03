What to Watch on Thursday: Ham hocks and pig tails on ‘A Chef’s Life’

A Chef’s Life (9:30 p.m., UNC-TV) – Chef Vivian Howard looks at the hot and cold of curing ham, and also pig tails, ham hocks and fatback.
Also on tonight . . .
The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Chidi makes a connection with the good Eleanor, which the bad Eleanor doesn’t like.
Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – Ginny feels overwhelming pressure after signing a huge endorsement deal, which leads to a night of rebellion and a mandatory therapy session.
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Greg lies about voting in the presidential election and Tim gives Joan a medical marijuana prescription.
I Love Kellie Pickler (10 p.m., CMT) – Kellie and Kyle are getting into shape and their trainer suggests a mud run. Later, they go extreme skydiving with the Golden Knights.
