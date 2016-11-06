What to Watch on Sunday: Bandit Snow dodges trouble on ‘Once’

Once Upon a Time (8 p.m., ABC) – In a flashback to the Enchanted Forest, Bandit Snow dodges a bounty hunter known as the Woodcutter while shepherd David goes on a fateful journey to sell his family’s farm. In Storybrooke, the Evil Queen threatens to destroy the town and everyone in it unless Snow and David surrender their hearts. Meanwhile, as Emma, Hook and Henry prepare to defend Storybrooke, Snow, David and Regina search for a magical sapling created by the first spark of true love.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – John Hood talks about “Catalyst: Jim Martin and the Rise of North Carolina Republicans.”
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – A new group of survivors seem to have it all in their impressive community, but there is a price to pay. There’s always a price.
Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) – Host Bobby Deen welcomes nine bakers in the Season 3 premiere.
Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A fugitive leads the way to riches, and Ross and the free traders are trapped.
Masters of Sex (10 p.m., Showtime) – Masters and Johnson return from Topeka, each grappling with the trip’s ramifications.
Elementary (10:30 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a man who led a secret life as a vigilante.
