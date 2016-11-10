What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Curious Worlds’ film on UNC-TV

Curious Worlds: The Art and Imagination of David Beck (10 p.m. Explorer) – Chapel Hill filmmaker Olympia Stone’s film, which premiered at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham last year, airs on UNC-TV’s Explorer Channel (Channel 1277 on Time Warner). The film tells the story of artist David Beck, a master sculptor, carver, and miniature architect who creates intricate worlds that are alive with magical and brilliant observations. It will air again Nov. 28, 29 and 30.
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – A critical surgery brings back memories for Meredith, Owen, Stephanie and Richard.
Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – Tension rises when Duarte steps up to catch against San Francisco and Mike is moved to first base.
Supernatural (9 p.m., The CW) – Sam and Dean race to prevent a group of Nazi necromancers from resurrecting the Furor after finding out the soul of Hitler is trapped in a pocket watch from the 1930s.
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Jen and Colleen try to fix Tim’s eyebrow after he accidentally shaves part of it off before a big photo shoot.
Falling Water (10 p.m., USA) – Tess quits the experiments and learns more about her mother’s secrets.
