What to Watch on Sunday: Hallmark Christmas movie and ‘Masters’ finale

Christmas Cookies (8 p.m., Hallmark) – A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory, but she starts to fall in love with the factory’s owner.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Ben Fountain talks about his book “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” (the movie is out on Friday).
The Circus (8 p.m., Showtime) – This docuseries closes the chapter on the 2016 election.
The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – The Retirement Castle and VA Hospital can’t help Grampa, so the Simpsons take him to Cuba for cheap medical care.
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – Elizabeth learns that someone with ties to the Saudi government funded the terrorist bombing of an Illinois coffee shop.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – The remaining members of the group try to keep it together in Alexandria.
Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – At the Farm, Owen puts himself in the hot seat to teach his students about enhanced interrogation.
Masters of Sex (10 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 4 finale, Masters and Johnson work to save the practice from disintegrating.
Comments