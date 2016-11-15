What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Good Behavior’ and ‘Shooter’ are new

Good Behavior (9 p.m. TNT) – This new series is filmed in Wilmington. Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary from “Downton Abbey”) plays Letty Raines, a thief and con artist fresh out of prison. Chaos returns to Letty's life when she overhears a hitman (Juan Diego Botto) being hired to kill a man's wife, and sets out to derail the job. She’s soon on a collision course with the killer, entangling both of them in a dangerously captivating relationship.
Also on tonight . . .
Black America Since MLK: And I Still Rise (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the first installment of this special series, interviews and archival footage tell the story of the struggle for black equality.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Pimento and Rosa tie the knot, and the squad prepares a wedding.
American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – To help get Anna-Kat invited to a popular girl’s birthday party, Katie dresses like other Westport moms and tries yoga.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – William unexpectedly reveals a secret to Beth and Rebecca and Jack admit there’s distance between them.
Shooter (10 p.m., USA) – This new series, based on the 2007 Mark Wahlberg film, was delayed from the original premiere date in July because of the police shootings in Dallas. In the first episode, a retired Marine sniper (Ryan Phillippe) is recruited by his former commander to prevent an assassination, but things don’t go as expected.
Comments