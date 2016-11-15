What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Good Behavior’ and ‘Shooter’ are new

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start