What to Watch on Sunday: Music awards, new ‘Librarians’ season

The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – In the Season 3 premiere, the Egyptian God of Chaos inhabits a human and tries to release pure evil into the world. Noah Wyle is back for seven episodes this season, including tonight.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Joseph Bathanti talks about his books “Half of What I Say Is Meaningless” and “The Life of the World to Come.”
American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Performances by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sting, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, James Bay and others.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Saddled with grief and surrounded by enemies, members of the group seek safety at the Hilltop before it’s too late.
The Affair (10 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 3 opener, Noah tries to navigate the challenges of his old life.
Elementary (10:30 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate after a BASE jumper is shot out of the sky and his parachute sabotaged by two separate people.
