TV

November 20, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Music awards, new ‘Librarians’ season

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – In the Season 3 premiere, the Egyptian God of Chaos inhabits a human and tries to release pure evil into the world. Noah Wyle is back for seven episodes this season, including tonight.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Joseph Bathanti talks about his books “Half of What I Say Is Meaningless” and “The Life of the World to Come.”

American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Performances by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sting, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, James Bay and others.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Saddled with grief and surrounded by enemies, members of the group seek safety at the Hilltop before it’s too late.

The Affair (10 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 3 opener, Noah tries to navigate the challenges of his old life.

Elementary (10:30 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson investigate after a BASE jumper is shot out of the sky and his parachute sabotaged by two separate people.

Related content

TV

Comments

Videos

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

View more video

Entertainment Videos