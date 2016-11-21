What to Watch on Monday: E. Nygma emerges as central to ‘Gotham’

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – One of the great things about “Gotham” is how no one character seems to dominate the action of the series over the course of seasons (though Det. Jim Gordon is clearly the heart of the show). There have been arcs that focused heavily on Oswald Cobblepot (aka Penguin), Fish Mooney, Bruce Wayne, Theo Galavan, Selina “Cat” Kyle, Carmine Falcone and others. What a pleasure it has been to watch police forensics expert Edward Nygma (aka E. Nygma, aka The Riddler) emerge as such a central character late in Season 2 and again this season. SPOILERS AHEAD: After being briefly incarcerated at Arkham Asylum for murdering his girlfriend (and her abusive boyfriend and a GCPD officer), Nygma is back as an adviser to Penguin (who is now mayor of Gotham) – but most interestingly, Penguin has fallen in love with Nygma. And when Nygma meets and falls in love with Isabella (a dead ringer for his murdered girlfriend), Penguin is consumed with jealousy and has her murdered. As we pick up tonight, Nygma has deduced that Isabella’s death was not an accident and vows to get revenge, but he has no idea his gropy pal Penguin – more than happy to supply a consoling embrace or five – is responsible. This is getting juicy.
American Dad (8:30 p.m., TBS) – Hayley takes Roger to a meditation center and he quickly becomes an authority.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Rogelio struggles to tell Xo he has feelings for her.
Mars (9 p.m., National Geographic) – The Daedalus crew battles across the harsh Martian terrain to reach their base camp.
Scorpion (10 p.m., CBS) – When Paige’s estranged mother stumbles upon a forgotten nuclear reactor precariously close to exploding, she calls the team for help.
Conviction (10 p.m., ABC) – Hayes and the CIU team take on the case of a man with diminished mental capacity.
