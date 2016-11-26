What to Watch on Saturday: Shirley MacLaine in ‘A Heavenly Christmas’

A Heavenly Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – After her untimely death, workaholic Eve Morgan (Kristin Davis) finds herself tethered to her guardian angel, Pearl (Shirley MacLaine), as she learns to become a Christmas angel in Heaven. Eve is assigned the difficult task of helping a struggling singer, Max (Eric McCormack), use his musical gifts to heal old family wounds. As Max begins to overcome his issues, Eve begins to embrace the meaning of Christmas, heal wounds of her own, and perhaps find love along the way.
The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m., CBS) – In this 1996 special, a jolly couple comes to life at the North Pole and begins a toy-giving tradition. Voiced by Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry.
Project Grizzly (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Jeff teaches the Bears to forage in the wild, and later, refuses medical care when a bear slashes his arm.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – A repeat, but a good one: Jeff Tweedy performs with his son, Spencer, and members of the band Lucius.
