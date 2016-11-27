What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Insecure’ finale, NC teen gets HALO Award

Insecure (10:30 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 1 finale, tension between Molly and Issa threatens to resurface during a trip.
Also on . . .
Nickelodeon HALO Awards (7 p.m., Nickelodeon) – The show, hosted by Nick Cannon, recognizes 16-year-old Chris Suggs of Kinston, who founded Kinston Teens, Inc. to help provide local youth with civic and community service opportunities. More than 1,300 kids have participated in Kinston Teens projects to date, which include street cleanups, voter registration drives, mentoring programs and a youth leadership summit.
Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the Season 2 finale, the wars tempt Ross and Dwight, while George and Elizabeth are threatened by a mob.
Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – Dolores and Bernard reconnect with their pasts, and Maeve propositions Hector.
Secrets and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – Circumstances force Eric to take drastic action to try and stop the demise of SEG and his family.
Madam Secretary (9:30 p.m., CBS) – As President Dalton eagerly awaits voting results on Election Day, Elizabeth uncovers information that could put America’s peace deal with Iran in jeopardy.
Comments