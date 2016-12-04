TV

December 4, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Homer down in ‘The Simpsons’ on Fox

By Brooke Cain



The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – Homer has the opportunity to sue Mr. Burns after a workplace accident and Marge seeks romance from an unexpected source. (There’s currently a huge “Simpsons” marathon happening on FXX through Tuesday, Dec. 6.)

The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – A routine artifact retrieval becomes complicated when the artifact grafts itself to Cassandra.

The Lost Tapes (9 p.m., Smithsonian) – The 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor is marked with a detailed account taken straight from original sources, capturing moment by moment.

Secret and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – In the two-hour season finale, Eric makes an admission about his past, making it increasingly clear to Det. Cornell who the murderer is.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – A deeper look at the Sanctuary and the world of the Saviors.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (9 p.m., CNN) – In the Season 8 finale, Bourdain experiences Rome with actress Asia Argento and Abel Ferrara.

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – It’s the 90-minute Season 1 finale.

