December 5, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Fox revives ‘Showtime at the Apollo’

By Brooke Cain

Showtime at the Apollo (8 p.m., Fox) – Comedians and musicians join host Steve Harvey for a version of the classic talent showcase.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) – Competing displays include a 250,000-light home, an express train ride, a light show and a synchronized float. Sponsored by your local power company (at least it should be).

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (10 p.m., VH1) – Singer Jason Derulo and actress Jamie Chung help cook Snoop’s Christmas catfish dish. They also concoct a potent blend of eggnog and salivate over Martha’s crunchy dessert balls.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (10 p.m., CBS) – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd perform for the lingerie models.

Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – The team must gain the trust of Bonnie and Clyde in order to determine Flynn’s target in the Depression-era South.

