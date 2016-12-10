What to Watch on Saturday: ‘30 for 30’ doc ‘Catholics vs. Convicts’

Catholics vs. Convicts (9 p.m., ESPN) – This “30 for 30” documentary tells the fascinating story behind one of the greatest college football games in history: the 1988 game between Notre Dame (coached by Lou Holtz) and the University of Miami (coached by Jimmy Johnson). Director Patrick Creadon gets the coaches and the players to open up about the fight that started the game, the highly debatable calls and the insensitive aspects of the popular “Catholics vs. Convicts” t-shirt that lends the documentary its title. (Preceded by the 2016 Heisman presentation.)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) – Another airing of this holiday favorite (you can’t have too many!) about the spunky reindeer with the shiny nose. “Frost the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” follow.
Mary Poppins (8 p.m., ABC) – This 1964 Disney classic about London children having fun with their eccentric nanny and her chimney-sweep friend stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.
A Nutcracker Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – In this movie, just before a rising ballet star takes the stage in her dream role, she receives the shocking news that her sister has died. Years later, she has vowed never to dance again, but a chance encounter with an old flame may change her mind.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – John Cena hosts with musical guest Maren Morris.
