What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Shameless’ season ends on Showtime

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

1:38 Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:00 Walker Stalker Con

1:08 Rev. Barber tries to gain access to Senate gallery

1:08 Protester being arrested invites cop to Christmas dinner

2:29 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?