What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Shameless’ season ends on Showtime

Shameless (9 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 7 finale, the Gallaghers struggle with loss and Lip tries to improve his future. Also, Debbie, Carl and Liam are sucked into Frank’s latest scheme.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Bryan King and Shane Heavner talk about “12 Bones Smokehouse: A Mountain BBQ Cookbook.”
The Sound of Music (8 p.m., ABC) – In this 1965 classic film, a novitiate (Julie Andrews) leaves her convent and becomes a governess to Capt. Van Trapp’s seven children in Austria just before WWII.
Eyewitness (10 p.m., USA) – Helen reels after learning the identity of the killer in the Season 1 finale.
Elementary (10:30 p.m., CBS) – When Watson comes under suspicion in a DEA investigation, she and Holmes must find the person using her medical license.
Comments